Target Announces Black Friday Hours

Minneapolis-based Target announced its hours for Black Friday this year: It will be open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m., and on Black Friday, Nov. 23, it will open at 7 a.m.

This is the longest amount of time that the store has been open during this time frame. Last year, it opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day through midnight. It first opened doors on Thanksgiving Day in 2011 and has stayed open longer and longer each year since, according to AOL.

However, at least 60 other retailers are committed to staying closed on Thanksgiving Day, including Costco (Issaquah, Wash.), The Home Depot (Atlanta) and TJ Maxx (Framingham, Mass.).