Target CFO to Retire

Target (Minneapolis) announced that Cathy Smith plans to retire from her roles as Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, a role which she has held since 2015.

According to Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal, she will step down once the company has chosen her successor. At that point, she will step into an advisory role until 2020.

The company also announced a number of other executive changes, including a new chief human resources officer as well as a new chief communications officer. The new appointments follow the company’s recent reporting of strong November and December sales.