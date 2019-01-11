Target CFO to Retire

Cathy Smith will step down once a successor is in place
Posted January 11, 2019

Target (Minneapolis) announced that Cathy Smith plans to retire from her roles as Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, a role which she has held since 2015. 

According to Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal, she will step down once the company has chosen her successor. At that point, she will step into an advisory role until 2020.

The company also announced a number of other executive changes, including a new chief human resources officer as well as a new chief communications officer. The new appointments follow the company’s recent reporting of strong November and December sales.

