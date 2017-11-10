Target is Closing 12 Stores

Target (Minneapolis) announced that it will be closing a dozen underperforming stores on Feb. 3, which also marks the end of its 2017 fiscal year.

The 12 stores that will close are mostly located in the South and Midwest, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The company says it closes “a handful” of stores every year through “an intentional process.”

It also stressed that, while these stores are closing, the company opened 32 stores during 2017 and has plans to open about 35 more in 2018. It is also continuing to open more of its small-format stores, which have proven successful in metropolitan areas.