Target to Debut New Kids’ Brand

Target (Minneapolis) will launch a new line of children’s clothes and accessories next week. Toca Boca is the first apparel and accessories collection from digital toy maker Toca Boca (San Francisco) and will be sold exclusively at Target stores and online, starting July 17.

The debut comes on the heels of the success from another in-house brand for kids, Cat & Jack, which is expected to reach $1 billion sales. The retailer is hoping to build on that with this new launch.

Toca Boca features clean lines and a bright, neutral color palette along with “quirky details” inspired by the company’s series of apps for kids about farm, school, vacation and other places, reports Women’s Wear Daily.