Target Executive to Resign

Target’s (Minneapolis, Minn.) chief risk and compliance officer, Jackie Rice, is stepping down from her position.

Rice joined Target in 2014 and was responsible for overseeing Target's risk-vendor management and corporate security, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. She said she’s resigning to spend more time with family.

"We are extremely thankful for the work Jackie led in the past three years to strengthen our risk and compliance efforts," said a Target spokesperson. "Her contributions will continue to serve Target well now and in the future."