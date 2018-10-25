Target Expands Online Delivery Options

Minneapolis-based Target announced that it will offer free, two-day shipping with no order minimum for the first time ever. The new promotion will kick off November 1 and will run through December 22 and will be available for more than 100,000 items.

In preparation for the service, the company has been investing in its supply chain and has also expanded other online-shopping services such as its “Drive Up” service (which is being rolled out at stores ahead of schedule) and its same-delivery option, which will be available nationwide via Shipt (Birmingham, Ala.).

The move is in an effort to better compete with other online shopping destinations like Amazon (Seattle) and Amazon (Bentonville, Ark.), according to CNBC.