Target Expands Same-Day Delivery

Minneapolis-based Target announced it is expanding its same-day delivery partnership with Shipt (Birmingham, Ala.). The company said that next year, the service will now offer same-day delivery for all major product categories, though it did not specify when the service would be available.

The news came a year after Target acquired Shipt in a $550 million acquisition.

While the service has been available for more than 55,000 products in categories including groceries, essentials and electronics, it will now include apparel and home goods.

The expansion has been part of Target’s goal to make itself into “America’s easiest place to shop,” according to Retail Dive.