Target Expands Toy Departments

Over the next couple of weeks, Minneapolis-based Target will begin unveiling an expanded and revamped toy department in more than 500 stores.

The updates will be in place by November as the retailer gears up for the holiday shopping season, one in which now-bankrupt Wayne, N.J.-based Toys “R” Us will no longer be competition.

As the first holiday shopping season since Toys “R” Us closed stores and declared bankruptcy, Target looks to attract more shoppers with bigger items such as backyard playsets as well as more interactive and exclusive items. For instance, they will have a slide made out of building blocks, appearances by Minecraft characters and exclusive toys from brands such as Melissa & Doug (Wilton, Conn.) and Hasbro-owned furReal (Pawtucket, R.I.), according to USA Today.