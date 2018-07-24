Target Faces Gentrification Backlash

Target Corp. (Minneapolis) is hearing from its critics this week as it opened a small-format location in Manhattan’s East Village. The site’s design, intended to pay homage to the neighborhood’s historic landmarks, is instead drawing ire on social media because of the company’s apparent disregard for why those legendary sites no longer exist in the area.

The store, situated at 14th Street and Avenue A, celebrated its grand opening with symbols of the neighborhood’s bygone era as a gritty, artistic cultural hub, with an awning emblazoned with “TRGT,” representing iconic punk music venue CBGB, and cartoonish references to the area’s former tenement buildings and the neighborhood's former print paper (now online only), the Village Voice, reports Fast Company. The East Village is now known for its high rents and luxury offerings.

A CBGB-themed pop-up shop opened at Newark airport in 2015 with similar condemnation voiced at the time. The historic music venue closed in 2006 due to rising rents, and the neighborhood’s remaining historic tenement buildings face demolition for the same reason.