Target Increases Hiring for the Holidays

Target (Minneapolis) announced that it plans to hire 100,000 new employees for the holiday shopping season this year. That is an increase of 43 percent from the number it hired last year.

According to Reuters, the increase in hiring is being attributed, in part, to an effort to retain shoppers who might otherwise be turned away by long checkout lanes or lack of on-the-floor sales help. The company also slashed prices on thousands of items last week, which is expected to increase customer traffic.

The announcement also comes on the heels of news that the company posted its first increase in comparable-store sales in five quarters last month.