Target Increases Holiday Hiring

Target (Minneapolis) announced plans to increase its holiday hiring by 20 percent this year.

To that end, the company plans to hire 120,000 seasonal employees. As a part of that number, the company is doubling the number of employees it is hiring who will be dedicated to online-order fulfillment, as that platform continues to grow year after year.

According to CNBC, as the U.S. job market tightens, Target (as well as other retailers) is having to improve its incentives to attract workers. Target, for instance, will be offering a starting wage of $12 for its new employees. Other incentives include discounts on online orders and wellness products including fresh produce.