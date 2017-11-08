Target, JCPenney Announce Black Friday Hours

Target (Minneapolis) announced its Black Friday hours this year, which marks a change from last year.

Last year, the retailer kept its doors open all night once it opened on Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday. This year, however, it will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will close its doors as late as midnight local time. Then stores will reopen early Black Friday morning.

According to Money, stores were not getting as much traffic during overnight hours, prompting the change. This also gives employees a chance to replenish merchandise.

This is different from the strategy JCPenney (Plano, Texas) is taking, having announced in a press release that its stores will be opening earlier than ever this year: Its stores will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will remain open all night through 10 p.m. on Black Friday.