Target Launching Men’s Grooming Shop-in-shop

Target (Minneapolis) is in the process of introducing a new store experience to nearly 100 stores across the country this year that will feature men’s grooming products. This is in response to the growth the retailer has seen in this segment of its beauty department and a push to gain more male devotees.

The shop-in-shop will feature more than 600 products that will also include men’s accessories as well as Target’s private-label brand Goodfellow & Co.

The retailer is introducing the new in-store concept into 11 Target stores and plans to integrate them into 80 more locations by the end of 2018. The company expects the men’s grooming market to double by 2020, according to Chain Store Age.