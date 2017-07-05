Target Launching New Brands

Target (Minneapolis) has announced that it will be overhauling some of its private-label apparel and home goods brands.

The retailer has plans to introduce four new brands and do away with two of its current ones. It previously said that it had plans to roll out 12 new brands, two of which have already debuted, including home goods brand Cloud Island and children’s apparel brand Cat & Jack.

The next private label brands to be introduced will be A New Day, which is a women’s mix-and-match brand; Goodfellow & Co., a line of men’s clothing, shoes and accessories; athleisure brand JoyLab; and Project 62, which will be a “modern home brand,” reports CNBC. All brands should be in stores by this fall.

It will also be retiring its current Merona women’s and men’s brands and its men’s Mossimo brands.