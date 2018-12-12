Target Overhauls 300-plus Stores

Target Corp. (Minneapolis) is more than a third of the way to its goal of overhauling 1000 stores by 2020, having completed upgrades on more than 300 locations during 2018. To that end, the company spent $1.2 billion of its $7 billion worth of capital expenditures.

Those renovations included updates such as new flooring, paint, fixtures, LEDs, updated beauty and jewelry areas; a reconfigured guest service counter so customers can pick up online orders more quickly; additional mannequins and other updates to merchandise presentations. The new stores also offer designated nursing areas for moms, according to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.