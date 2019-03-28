Target Overhauls Denver Stores

Minneapolis-based Target is in the midst of investing $150 million to renovate its existing fleet of stores in the Denver market. The move is part of the retailer’s push to overhaul 1000 stores nationwide by the end of 2020.

According to Denver Post, the majority of the changes will affect the interior of the stores with plans for widening aisles, updating sales racks, installing brighter LED lighting and other changes aimed at making each section more inviting.

“Denver is a super important market for us,” Target’s Senior VP of Properties Mark Schindele said. “It is getting one of our most substantial investments of any major metro in the country.”