Target Partners with Casper Mattresses

Target (Minneapolis) announced that it is partnering with Casper (Minneapolis) mattresses to begin selling some of its products, including exclusives, online and in select stores.

Casper’s bed-in-a-box mattresses have previously only been available online. Next month, the retailer will begin selling its mattresses on its website, and the mattresses will also be on display in about 35 stores, which are all located near college campuses.

“With back-to-college season coming up, the hope is to see how it goes,” said Target spokeswoman Amy Koch. “Then we will decide if it goes to additional stores.”

The retailer will also sell other Casper-branded bedding, including a Target-exclusive lounger and mattress topper, in about 1200 of its 1800 stores. Some stores will also have Casper-dedicated end-cap displays, reports Star Tribune.