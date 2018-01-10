Target Plans New Store Openings, Remodels

Target (Minneapolis) announced that it plans to open approximately 30 small-format stores during 2018 as well as remodel 325 other stores, which triples the size of its remodel program.

It also shared intentions to “rapidly” scale up new fulfillment options, including same-day delivery, which will be enabled by its recent acquisition of Shipt, reports Dayton Daily News. Looking forward, it expects digital sales to grow by more than 25 percent.

The announcements come on the heels of news that its comparable sales in November and December grew 3.4 percent, when they were only expected to increase by 0 to 2 percent.