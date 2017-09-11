Target Promises Lower Prices

Target (Minneapolis) announced it will be lowering its prices, shifting from promotions to "everyday value" on items such as cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue.

"We've spent months looking at our entire assortment, with a focus on offering the right price every day and simplifying our marketing ... all while maintaining sales we know are meaningful to guests,” Mark Tritton, Target's chief merchandising officer said, according to CNBC.

Analysts believe the shift is related to dropping prices at Seattle-based Amazon-owned Whole Foods Inc. (Austin, Texas).