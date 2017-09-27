Target Raises Worker Wages

Target (Minneapolis) is raising its minimum hourly wage next month, in time to hire for the holiday shopping season.

The current company-wide minimum wage rate is currently $10, and next month, it will rise to $11. The company also plans to continue raising it incrementally until it reaches $15 by the end of 2020.

The new policy will affect current employees as well as the 100,000 new hires it will bring on for the shopping season.

According to NPR, the move is a way to help the company have “an effective pool of workers” as it goes into the holiday shopping season, when customer service is at a premium.