Target Reveals Minneapolis Test Store

Merchant allows reporter into its secret mock store
Posted July 2, 2018

Target (Minneapolis) has unveiled its highly secretive headquarter store exclusively to Fast Company, detailing the retailer’s 100,000-square-foot testing grounds.

The store, encompassing an entire Minneapolis block, opened in 2017 and serves as a place where visual merchandisers, designers, retail partners and executives can view what their projects look like before a rollout. Much of the space sits empty, without product, signage or displays, but areas that are currently being used – including men’s grooming or athletic wear, among others – are places for work-shopping new ideas.

The mock store simulates a real store, allowing designers to troubleshoot from a customer’s perspective. According to the retailer, it’s been a useful method for cost saving because its designers can correct flaws before the designs hit the store level.

