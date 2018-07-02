Target Reveals Minneapolis Test Store

Target (Minneapolis) has unveiled its highly secretive headquarter store exclusively to Fast Company, detailing the retailer’s 100,000-square-foot testing grounds.

The store, encompassing an entire Minneapolis block, opened in 2017 and serves as a place where visual merchandisers, designers, retail partners and executives can view what their projects look like before a rollout. Much of the space sits empty, without product, signage or displays, but areas that are currently being used – including men’s grooming or athletic wear, among others – are places for work-shopping new ideas.

The mock store simulates a real store, allowing designers to troubleshoot from a customer’s perspective. According to the retailer, it’s been a useful method for cost saving because its designers can correct flaws before the designs hit the store level.