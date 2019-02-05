Target Rolls Out Loyalty Program to More Cities

Target (Minneapolis) is expanding its Target Circle loyalty program to five additional markets: Charlotte, N.C.; Denver; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo.; and Phoenix.

The program is free to members, and focuses on personalization with special perks like 1 percent cash back on all purchases to be redeemed later (like Kohl’s has done with its Kohl’s Cash program), rewards for birthdays, and rewards specifically created based on purchasing patterns. Unlike other retailers’ rewards programs, Target includes a philanthropic bent: It will let shoppers choose which local nonprofits to donate to.

Additionally the program includes free next-day delivery via its Restock service, according to CNBC.