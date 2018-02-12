Target Rolls Out Same-Day Delivery

Minneapolis-based Target will put its recently acquired delivery service Shipt (Birmingham, Ala.) to good use as it aims to compete in the competitive same-day shipping arena.

Starting March 1, the mass merchant will begin its same-day delivery service in its hometown. To power the initiative, the company is seeking to hire up to 4000 local employees to shop for and deliver customer orders.

Moving beyond the Twin Cities, Shipt plans to hire more than 100,000 associates this year to extend the service’s infrastructure to support same-day delivery services in nearly half of Target’s 1822 stores in the next few months, reports Minneapolis’ Star Tribune.

Shipt charges an annual membership of $99 and free delivery on orders greater than $35, on par with Amazon's Prime Now. Subscribers will initially be able to shop roughly 55,000 of Target’s items, amounting to just more than half of its stores’ product capacity; the rest of its inventory it hopes to include on the platform later this year.