Target to Spend $250M on Minneapolis Stores

Target Corp. (Minneapolis) announced its plans to invest $250 million into its hometown stores in order to add convenience and improve the look and feel based on its test run last year at its “headquarters store.”

Some of the improvements include a dedicated online pick-up counter, a “trend spot” near the entrance to display seasonal goods, more self-checkout lanes, new produce bins and grocery displays, as well as an “elevated” beauty department, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Other touches will include updated flooring, LEDs, a more neutral color palette and upbeat music. Other additions will be a nursing room, catering to its young family shoppers, and 10 liquor stores.

More details are expected to be revealed at the company’s investors meeting today.