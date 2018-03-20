Target Tests Loyalty Card

Next month, Target (Minneapolis) will start testing a loyalty card program in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area in a pilot program called “Target Red.” The program will give members access to next-day delivery and half off Target’s $99 per year same-day delivery service.

The decision to roll out the program comes as Target has seen a plateau on Target Redcard sign-ups, reports the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The retailer has seen success with its credit card, citing 25 percent of sales purchased through its cardholders.

“We know not everyone wants another credit card,” said Joshua Thomas, a Target spokesman, “so we want to find a way to grow our relationship and affinity with those guests.”

Target Red members will also be able to vote on which organizations Target donates to in its charity give-back programs.