Target Unveils its Herald Square Locale

Target (Minneapolis) opened its latest small-format store at New York’s famed Herald Square. The retailer expects that more than 42,000 locals and tourists will pass the storefront each day. The location’s offerings are tailored toward busy metropolitan shoppers with easy-access order pickup points, same-day delivery and a customized selection of products. It plans to open 28 more small-format stores by the end of the year.

This store opening originally appeared in the December 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.