Target Unveils New Store Design

Target (Minneapolis) is set to unveil the $10 million remodel of its flagship store in Minneapolis today.

The redesign features a larger emphasis on experiential design, which, previously, only accounted for about 5 percent of a store’s design. In the new store design, it will now account for about 20 percent.

It will also put more emphasis on the local market, customizing the design needs for the area’s shoppers. According to Sourcing Journal, “The cookie-cutter store model is gone.”

Additional elements of the new design will include more lifelike mannequins, video displays in the beauty department, improved lighting and wood treatments and aisles that are more curved, reports Star Tribune. The redesign also moves the clothing departments to the center of the store.

The company has plans to update about 600 stores total, though most will cost about $5 million. It expects the overhauled designs to increase sales in each store by 2 percent to 4 percent.