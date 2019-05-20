Target Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Target (Minneapolis) has been upgraded by Morgan Stanley (New York) and dubbed a “retail survivor,” being compared to Amazon.com Inc., Costco and Walmart, according to CNBC.

The investment firm reportedly upgraded the stock from “underweight” to “equal-weight” and said the price target is $67.

Target’s shares rose slightly to $71.05 in pre-market trading. The retailer’s shares are up 7 percent this year and is expected to report its earnings this Wednesday, May 22, 2019.