Targets Increases Store Remodels

Target (Minneapolis) announced that its store upgrades are going so well, they will nearly double the number of store remodels planned.

Initially, the retailer had hoped to overhaul 600 stores before 2019, but have since increased that total to 1000 by 2020, reports the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal.

“Our strategy is working ... Our traffic is up, our sales are improving and we’re seeing a great response from the guest," said Brian Cornell, Target’s ceo.

Target will open 32 new locations this year and an additional 35 in 2018 as part of a $7 billion investment plan.