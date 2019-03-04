Ted Baker Founder Resigns

Ted Baker Plc (London) has announced that its founder and CEO, Ray Kelvin, along with its board chair, David Bernstein, will step down from their roles by Nov. 30, 2020, according to Bloomberg. The departure announcements follow several months of media reports alleging misconduct by Kelvin.

Lindsay Page, formerly in charge of finance operations, has served as acting CEO since the scandal was first publicized in December, taking over Kelvin’s role. The business has struggled under Page’s leadership, and a permanent replacement for Kelvin has not yet been named.

The company’s business tanked following the allegations of inappropriate physical contact. It spiked in January, but fell again, though not quite plummeting to its all-time low when the allegations were first reported.