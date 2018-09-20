Tesco Rolls Out New Grocery Chain

British grocery-store chain Tesco (Welwyn Garden City, U.K.) launched a new discount-format grocery store poised to compete more head-to-head with the likes of Aldi (Essen, Germany) and Lidl (Neckarsulm, Germany).

The new chain, called Jack’s, opens its first two stores today in England. The stores will mostly feature the chain’s own private-label Jack’s brand, with about 1800 of the 2600 products the stores will stock being this brand.

According to Reuters, the company plans to roll out 10 to 15 Jack’s stores next year.