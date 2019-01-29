Tesco Turnaround to Impact 9k Jobs

Tesco PLC (Welwyn Garden City, U.K.) has begun implementing its new business turnaround plan, announcing Monday that it would shutter meat, fish and deli counters at 90 of its stores and would also eliminate some shelf-stocking jobs.

According to the company, it identified as many as 9000 positions the changes will impact. Of the positions affected, it estimates 4500 staff members could be “redeployed to other customer-facing roles,” reports CNBC.

The retailer said that fewer customers are frequenting its fresh-food counters in the 90 stores identified, but that its other 700 stores would have “full or flexible” counters.

Tesco is also seeking to reduce staff at its headquarter office.