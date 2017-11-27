Thanksgiving Surpasses Black Friday Online Shopping

Shoppers, for the second year in a row, opted to spend more on their holiday shopping online during the Thanksgiving holiday than on Black Friday.

The data comes from Monetate, a personalization platform, which reported that shoppers’ average order values were higher on Thanksgiving than Black Friday, at $155.15 and $142.86, respectively, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Additionally, conversion rates were higher on Thanksgiving than Black Friday, with a rise in mobile purchasing.

The study’s findings are reflective of the need for retailers to optimize their e-commerce experience across all channels, especially mobile, says Lucinda Duncalfe, ceo, Monetate.