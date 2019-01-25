Things Remembers Prepares for Bankruptcy

Things Remembered (Highland Heights, Ohio) is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy protection, according to sources. The process is also expected to result in the closure of many of its brick-and-mortar stores, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The company recently hired an investment firm to help it seek out buyers, as it is looking to find a buyer for its brand and online business. The company is also looking for buyers for some its stores, sources added

This news follows a debt restructuring the company underwent in 2016.