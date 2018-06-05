Thortons Explores C-Store Sale

Thortons (Louisville, Ky.), the gas and convenience retail chain, is reportedly looking into selling its 192-store business.

According to the Louisville Courier Press, the company has retained investment banker Lazard (New York) to examine the potential sale. OPIS, Oil Price Information Service (Gaithersburg, Md.), has confirmed that Lazard is showing a “book” on Thortons, which details consumer data and other closely held business details.

When asked for comment, Thortons Marketing Managr Kelly Leonardo said, “While we don’t comment on rumor or speculation, we see great growth ahead for Thorntons this year and in future years, and we are very happy with our business.”

Thortons was founded in 1971 by James H. Thorton and has grown to an annual revenue of more than $2.3 billion. It currently employs 1700 workers who are part of the company’s stock ownership program, with net assets exceeding $21 million as of December 21, 2016.