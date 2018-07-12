Tiffany & Co. Debuts Style Studio

Tiffany & Co. (New York) announced that it has debuted a new concept shop in London. The store is being called Style Studio and intentionally makes an effort to break away from the usual luxury-shopping trappings. Instead, the company looked to create a more relaxed atmosphere that, according to Women’s Wear Daily, encourages customers to relax and “live a little.”

For instance, the 2160-square-foot store features a vending machine selling the brand’s latest fragrance and on-the-spot personalization, including jewelry engraving and leather embossing. Flat screens allow customers to design their own monograms or doodles and get an idea of how it would look as a finished product.

“We’re seeing the emergence of a new kind of luxury, and we want to be at the forefront of that,” said Barratt West, VP, Managing Director, U.K. and Ireland.