Tiffany Names New Ceo

Tiffany & Co. (New York) announced that it has named a new chief executive officer. Effective October 2, Alessandro Bogliolo will take the helm of the company. He was unanimously voted into the position by the company’s board of directors yesterday.

Bogliolo was most recently ceo for Diesel (Breganze, Italy) and previously spent 16 years working for Bulgari (Rome) in roles including chief operating officer. He also worked as chief operating officer for Sephora (Paris), reports a press release.

Bogliolo will take over from interim ceo Michael J. Kowalski, who has served in the role since Frederic Cumenal stepped down from the post in February amid declining sales, reports Retail Dive.