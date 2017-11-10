Tiffany Opens In-Store Café

Tiffany & Co. (New York) has opened an in-store café inside its New York flagship. Called the Blue Box Café, the eatery marks the brand’s first in-store restaurant.

The entire café features the blue hue that has become synonymous with the store: Tiffany Blue covers its walls, chairs and even the china plates are dipped in a blue glaze.

The walls are decorated with miniature Tiffany window displays. According to Vanity Fair, “The effect is that of dining inside one of Tiffany’s famed blue boxes.”

The café is located on the store’s fourth floor, which has undergone a complete renovation in addition to the new restaurant and houses the store’s home and accessories collection.