Tiffany Opens Sydney Flagship

Tiffany & Co. (New York) is opening a new flagship in Sydney. The retailer had a soft opening March 5, with an official opening celebration slated for next month.

The three-story outpost features a 33-foot-tall atrium and a two-story high digital wall in the entry. White marble walls with amazonite accents decorate the space along with custom artwork from Australian artists, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The 24,500-square-foot building is the company’s third iteration in the city, since first opening a store there in 1994. The store features 19,375 square feet of retail space, with the remaining area devoted to its new Oceania head office.