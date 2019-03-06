Tiffany Opens Sydney Flagship

A soft opening took place March 5
Posted March 6, 2019

Tiffany & Co. (New York) is opening a new flagship in Sydney. The retailer had a soft opening March 5, with an official opening celebration slated for next month.

The three-story outpost features a 33-foot-tall atrium and a two-story high digital wall in the entry. White marble walls with amazonite accents decorate the space along with custom artwork from Australian artists, according to Women’s Wear Daily

The 24,500-square-foot building is the company’s third iteration in the city, since first opening a store there in 1994. The store features 19,375 square feet of retail space, with the remaining area devoted to its new Oceania head office.

