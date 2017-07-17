Tiffany Re-enters Fragrance Market

Tiffany & Co. (New York) will introduce its first fragrance in 15 years through a partnership with Coty Inc. (New York).

Tiffany’s eau de parfum is set to debut August 1 in a New York Bloomingdale’s, as well as Tiffany & Co.'s flagship locations, reports Women’s Wear Daily. It will reportedly be released worldwide October 1.

“It’s going to be a nice contribution in terms of sales, but [it also will serve as] a really wonderful introduction to a new larger group of customers,” said Caroline Naggiar, senior vp, chief brand officer of Tiffany & Co. “We’ll perhaps do a men’s fragrance … But this is the core scent, we want it to be a classic, we want it to last for a very long time. It’s the most emblematic of the heart and soul of the brand.”