Tiffany’s Pop-up Offering Breakfast on Rodeo Drive

This May 4 and 5, a Tiffany’s pop-up will offer a menu of American classics
Posted April 25, 2019

Tiffany & Co. (New York) will be opening a pop-up on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 4 and 5, which will serve breakfast, according to the Robb Report. Situated at the top of Two Rodeo Drive, this “celebration of early Mother’s Day,” will cost $45.

The fixed price menu will include croissants, three beverages per person and a main course. The proceeds will go to a nonprofit called Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities to impoverished children, like diapers and clothing.

According to the Robb Report, the table settings will include Tiffany china.

