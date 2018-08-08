Tim Hortons Leaving Cincinnati

Tim Hortons (Oakville, Canada) is planning to close all of its Cincinnati locations.

There are four of the donut-and-coffee shops in the Greater Cincinnati area, all of which are franchises. According to Fox 19, the decision to close all of the area’s eateries was a mutual agreement between the company and the franchisee “to de-brand a small number of restaurants.”

The company still operates about 100 locations elsewhere throughout the U.S. and, as for now, those locations are not being affected by this decision.