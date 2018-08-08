Tim Hortons Leaving Cincinnati

Four franchises in the city are closing
Posted August 8, 2018

Tim Hortons (Oakville, Canada) is planning to close all of its Cincinnati locations.

There are four of the donut-and-coffee shops in the Greater Cincinnati area, all of which are franchises. According to Fox 19, the decision to close all of the area’s eateries was a mutual agreement between the company and the franchisee “to de-brand a small number of restaurants.”

The company still operates about 100 locations elsewhere throughout the U.S. and, as for now, those locations are not being affected by this decision.

