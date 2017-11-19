Timberland, Eileen Fisher Raise $30K for Hurricane Victims

The Puerto Rico Cotton Fund, launched by retailers Timberland (Stratham, N.H.) and Eileen Fisher (Irvington, N.Y.), has raised more than $30,000 to support relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Maria.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the proceeds are going toward immediate aid, emergency micro-grants for smallholder farm families and the development of a smallholder recovery program in Puerto Rico. The fund will continue until the end of 2017.

The Puerto Rico Cotton Fund launched last month at the 2017 Textile Exchange Sustainability Conference in Washington, D.C.