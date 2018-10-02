Timberland to Open 7 ‘Flex’ Retail Spaces

Outdoor retailer Timberland, owned by Greensboro, N.C.-based VF Corp., has announced that it will open seven new flexible retail spaces, including one large experiential store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. The retailer is expanding on a test run of its “flex” stores – small-format pop-up shops – which it ran October 2017 through January 2018.

The Fifth Avenue store will be 3500 square feet, featuring three experiential, Instagram-friendly spaces, according to Women’s Wear Daily, and will be situated directly across the street from VF Corp.-owned The North Face at Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street.

The three interactive features include: a “snow room” that will “give the effect of a flat snow globe;” a “rain room” with digital rain; and an “ice block” product gallery, featuring the brand’s limited-edition products.

The location opens today and will remain open through early to mid-January, WWD says.