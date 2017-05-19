TJX Introduces HomeSense to US

TJX (Framingham, Mass.) announced it will open a handful of HomeSense stores this year, with the first U.S. location planned to open this August. The company has not identified how many total stores will open, but did say that one of the locations will be in Framingham, Mass., where the company currently operates a HomeGoods location.

The new store is meant to complement HomeGoods stores rather than compete with them. While the company did not say how they will be different from HomeGoods stores, it did say that the product selection and shopping experience will be “dramatically different,” reports HomeWorld Business.

The company has already introduced the HomeSense stores to Canada. The first opened there in 2001, and there are about 100 HomeSense stores currently in operation throughout the country.