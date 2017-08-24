TJX Plans 260 New Stores

TJX Companies (Framingham, Mass.) announced that it has plans to open a total of 260 new stores this year across all of its various banners. That will increase its number of stores worldwide by nearly 7 percent.

It has not been disclosed where the new stores will be located or how many will represent each banner. However, earlier this year, the company shared plans to add about 80 new HomeGoods stores, reports Boston Business Journal.

The announcement also comes on the heels of the opening of the company’s newest banner store, Homesense, which opened this past week. The company has also announced its second Homesense store location.