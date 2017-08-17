TJX Plans Expansion

TJX (Framingham, Mass.) will increase its store count by 7 percent this year, with 260 more Marshalls, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx locations set to open this year.

TJX’s total revenue for the quarter was up 6 percent to $8.36 billion with comparable-store sales up 3 percent, reports the Boston Business Journal. It currently operates 579 HomeGoods stores in the U.S. and over 2,000 T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores.

The company is also launching a fourth chain called Homesense, offering furniture, lighting and art, with the first location in Framingham.