Tod’s Opens Boston Flagship

Tod’s (Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy) has opened a new flagship store in Boston.

The 3200-square-foot store marries traditional Italian craftsmanship with modern design elements in a way that reflects the city’s culture. Its global general manager, Claudio Castiglioni, described it as “preppy, clean and modern.”

The store’s steel entrance is wrapped in the brand’s signature Vachetta leather. Inside, it boasts travertine marble floors, high-gloss ceilings and a Timos marble staircase.

This design marks the brand’s new global concept, though each store is designed to reflect the city and customers it serves. For example, its Miami store features a gallery as nod to the city’s art scene, while its New York flagship has a doorman and a marble lobby, reports Women’s Wear Daily.