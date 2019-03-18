Today is the Deadline to Submit Proposals to IRDC

The deadline to submit speaking proposals to the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) is today, Monday, March 18. You must submit your materials by 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET to be considered.

Now in its 19th year, the annual event is taking place in Boston Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2019. IRDC is an intimate, premier educational and networking event for store designers and visual merchandising professionals drawing hundreds of attendees nationally and internationally. If you're interested in speaking at the event, or would like to recommend a topic or speaker for IRDC, please click here and review the full guidelines before submitting your information.

We're looking for presentations that...

Tackle high-level, strategic topics with broad relevance (across channels, job functions)

Broaden our horizons beyond the world of retail: what can we learn from other sectors?

Break the boring "talking head at a podium" case study mold

Share original consumer or market research that has not been presented elsewhere

Have global/international appeal: global retailers, trends, insights

Provide clear audience takeaways: what will our attendees bring back to their teams?

Engage and involve the audience (panels, challenges, workshops, etc.)

To submit your proposal, please click here.

For questions or concerns, please contact IRDC’s Conference Chair Jennifer Acevedo at jennifer.acevedo@stmediagroup.com.