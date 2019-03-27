Tommy Hilfiger Closes Flagship Full-Price Stores

New York-based Tommy Hilfiger announced the closure of its two full-price flagship stores in major cities.

Yesterday, the company closed its 22,000-square-foot flagship store in New York on Fifth Avenue, which it opened in 2009 “to much fanfare,” according to AOL. At the end of next month, the company will also close its 9000-square-foot Miami flagship on Collins Avenue. That closure is slated for April 28.

Both stores are the company’s only full-price brick-and-mortar stores. Otherwise, it operates more than 200 outlet stores.

Instead, the company is going to make moves to better reach its digitally-savvy customers and stay ahead of changing shopping habits and preferences, with plans to invest in its website and expand its wholesale distribution.